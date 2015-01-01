|
Alkathiry AA, Alsubaie SF, Alsalaheen BA, Whitney SL. Front. Pediatr. 2022; 10: e927708.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
36071881
BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion is a complex injury that is difficult to diagnose and assess. There are negative impacts on cognition, balance, and mobility after a concussion. The Gait Disorientation Test (GDT) is an objective measure that assesses a person's balance ability by comparing the walking time with eyes open and the walking time with eyes closed in a standardized walking task. The purpose of this study was to assess the validity and the diagnostic properties of the GDT in children with concussions.
children; concussion; balance; Gait Disorientation Test; gait speed; mild TBI (mTBI)