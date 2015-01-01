Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the prevalence of substance use (SU), and its risk factors, among women attending psychiatric outpatients center in Saudi Arabia.



DESIGN: A retrospective cross-sectional design.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We reviewed outpatients' records of 200 female patients with a history of SU from a psychiatric unit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 2018 to February 2019. The researchers developed the pro forma, and 2 psychiatrists and a family medicine physician validated the form.



RESULTS: The most common and widely used were psychoactive substances (58%), followed by central nervous system (CNS) depressants (22%), and finally cannabinols (9.5%). Overall, the highest substance use was the amphetamine-cannabis-nicotine (ACN) representing nearly half of the illicit items (46.6%), followed by heroine-alcohol-benzodiazepine (16.4%), and with the lowest being benzodiazepine-nicotine (1.7%). There was a significant difference between the single substance and multiple substance use in terms of age (p = 0.001), smoking behavior (p = 0.001), patients past history (p = 0.005), and age of the patient at the start of drug use (p = 0.005).



CONCLUSION: Although the prevalence of substance use among women is low in Saudi Arabia, screening of substance use disorders risks and building a rehabilitation program to control drug dependence are needed.

