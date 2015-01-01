Abstract

This article presents strategies to promote researcher-practitioner collaborations in the development and evaluation of bystander intervention programs that address sexual and dating violence (SDV) at Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs). The benefits of practitioner partnerships with researchers are reviewed. We then review examples of researcher-practitioner collaborations to develop, implement, and evaluate bystander programs. Suggestions are also offered for researcher-practitioner collaborators to engage survivors of SDV and overlooked populations, such as racial, ethnic, gender, and sexual minorities, as ways to promote diversity. Lastly, we provide guidelines for researcher-practitioner collaborations to engage bystanders based on the lessons learned from these collaborations within and around the IHE community.

