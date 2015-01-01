Abstract

AIM: To investigate the experiences and insights of nurse educators in order to acquire a better understanding of the nature and various factors associated with workplace violence, which could lead to the establishment of future actions and recommendations to eliminate or reduce aggression, abuse, incivility, and any other forms of violence in the health sector.



BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is one of the social phenomena that has not been fully explored in various settings such as educational institutions and healthcare facilities. A worker who had experienced violence could provide valuable insights that could help to better understand and sustainably protect an individual, a group, or an organization from workplace violence and its unfavorable consequences.



METHODS: Qualitative descriptive phenomenological study. A total of 18 nurse educators who met the inclusion criteria were enrolled as the study participants in a government university located in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia. Purposive sampling method was used in the recruitment. In addition, a semi-structured interview guide was employed to explore the participants' experiences and insights from February to June 2021. Data were analyzed using Colaizzi methods, and a COREQ checklist was utilized to report the study's results.



RESULTS: The participants' narratives generated three major themes, namely the "Triple-A": (1) "acquaint"; (2) "analyze"; and (3) "act," to better understand workplace violence themes.



CONCLUSION: The "Triple-A: Acquaint, analyze, and act" workplace violence themes can serve as a simple guide to better understand the nature and different factors associated with workplace violence: "acquaint" illustrates self-awareness; "analyze" pertains to the recognition to possible indications and signals; and "act" depicts an individual's proactiveness and responsiveness to workplace violence and conceivably catalyzes the decrease of this social hazard's prevalence. IMPLICATION FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Leaders and managers in the nursing field should prioritize their participation in developing creative strategies and their implementation of policies to manage and mitigate violence in the workplace, such as initiating ongoing education (acquaint), creating robust procedures for reporting and referral (analyze), and establishing support networks, listening to victims' experiences, and promoting respect to individual differences (act).

