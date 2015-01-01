Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim was to conduct a follow-up study of the quality of life (QoL) and to measure lifestyle factors among the aging survivors of a petrochemical gas explosion in Taiwan 5 years after the event.



METHODS: A community-based survey with cross-sectional assessments was conducted with residents of a community who experienced a petrochemical gas explosion 5 years after the disaster. Short Form 12v2 (SF-12v2) was used to survey a representative sample of participants.



RESULTS: The risk factors for different QoL subscales were stressors and chronic physical illness, and the protective factors were higher income and better diet and exercise habits. The elderly participants had better diet and exercise habits than the younger participants in this survey. Aging had a negative impact on the physical QoL subscales [physical functioning (PF), bodily pain (BP), general health (GH), Physical Component Summary (PCS)] but a positive impact on psychological QoL subscales [vitality (VT), social functioning (SF), emotional problems (RE), mental health (MH), Mental Health Component Summary (MCS)].



CONCLUSIONS: While participants' psychiatric status had improved after 5 years, their QoL continued to be affected, especially in those with stress and physical illness. The elderly groups maintained a relatively acceptable QoL in terms of psychological aspects. Postdisaster treatment and follow-up should be addressed to a greater degree, especially in victims with mental illness or chronic illness and those with fewer socioeconomic resources.

