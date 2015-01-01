Abstract

AIM: To investigate the gender difference effect on postural balance, functional mobility, and fall risk after performing a fatiguing task in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS).



METHODS: Eleven women (30.91 ± 8.19 years) and seven men (30.29 ± 7.99 years) with relapsing-remitting MS performed a fatiguing task: three sets of the Five-repetition Sit-To-Stand Test (5-STST) were performed before and after the six-minute WalkTest (6MWT). Bipedal postural balance in eyes open and eyes closed conditions were assessed prefatigue (T0) and postfatigue (T3) using a force platform. Unipedal balance, functional mobility (Timed Up and Go Test), fall risk (Four Square Step Test) and fatigue [Visual Analogue Scale of Fatigue (VASF)] were assessed at T0 and T3. Heart rate (HR) and Rating of Perceived Exertion (RPE) were recorded before (only for HR), during and after the fatiguing task.



RESULTS: Compared to women, men showed an impairment of posturographic parameters [mean center of pressure (CoP) velocity (CoPVm) in both conditions (p < 0.05); CoP sway area (CoPAr) in both conditions (p < 0.01)], unipedal balance on the dominant leg (p <0.001), mobility (p<0.001) and an increased fall risk (p < 0.05). No gender differences were observed in 6MWT, 5-STST, HR, RPE, and VASF.



CONCLUSION: This preliminary study showed that fatiguing task negatively affected postural control, mobility and fall risk only in men. These gender differences were inconclusive but could be taken into account in postural balance rehabilitation programs for MS persons.

