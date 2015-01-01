SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Burtard C, Panks J, Silverman LB, Lindberg DM, Stence NV, Neuberger I, Maloney J, White C, Mirsky DM. Pediatr. Radiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00247-022-05462-z

PMID

36074163

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cerebral sinovenous thrombosis (CSVT) has been proposed in legal settings to be an atraumatic mimic of abusive head trauma (AHT).

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to determine the prevalence of CSVT and subdural hemorrhage (SDH) in a large AHT population.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective cohort study measured the prevalence of CSVT and SDH on magnetic resonance venograms in 243 patients diagnosed with AHT at a single center. We also reported additional intra- and extracranial injuries, head injury severity and length of hospital stay.

RESULTS: Among 243 patients diagnosed with AHT, 7% (16/243) had CSVT. SDH was present in 94% (15/16) of the CSVT cases. Cytotoxic edema and subarachnoid hemorrhage were in 88% (14/16) and 69% (11/16) of the CSVT cases, respectively. Extracranial signs of abuse were also in 100% (16/16) of the patients with CSVT. Critical to maximal head injury severity (abbreviated injury scale >=5) was in 75% (12/16) of the CSVT population vs. 33% (82/243) in the total AHT population. Length of hospital and pediatric intensive care unit stay was greater in those with CSVT (10 vs. 21.9 and 3.5 vs. 7.3 days).

CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that CSVT is uncommon in AHT and is associated with additional traumatic injuries and greater injury severity.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Abusive head trauma; Child abuse; Infants; Intracranial sinus thrombosis; Magnetic resonance imaging; Magnetic resonance venography

