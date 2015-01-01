Abstract

Deploying dedicated lanes for automated vehicles (AVs) can effectively alleviate the coordination issues between AVs and manual vehicles (MVs). However, AV platoons running on dedicated AV lanes (DAVLs) have a prominent collective behavior characteristic of small inter-vehicle distance. The nearby MV drivers' imitation of this characteristic may reduce their car-following time headway (THW). The researchers conducted a simulation experiment to investigate the influence of DAVL assignments, inter-vehicle distances of AV platoons and AV platoon speed on the car-following performance of nearby MV drivers. The data of mean THW, standard deviation of THW, standard deviation of lateral position, standard deviation of velocity, standard deviation of horizontal gaze position and mean saccadic peak velocity were collected from 36 participants. Statistical analysis results show that the three factors considerably affected the MV drivers' car-following performance. In particular, the MV drivers showed a worse car-following safety but a better driving stability when the left lane was dedicated to AVs than when the right lane was dedicated to AVs (Note the experiments were done in a drive-on-the-left environment.). With respect to the inter-vehicle distances of AV platoons, the MV drivers' car-following safety was poorer under the 4 m condition than that under the 10 and 18 m conditions. In addition, the MV drivers showed a poorer car-following safety and bore a larger mental workload when driving next to the AV platoons running at 110 km/h. This study may provide some suggestions for DAVLs. Assigning the right lane of a three-lane motorway as the DAVL may have a slighter negative impact on the nearby MV drivers in China. In terms of traffic management in DAVLs, the inter-vehicle distance of AV platoons can be reduced to 10 m, and the speed of AVs should not be higher than the design speed of adjacent MV lanes.

