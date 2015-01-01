SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Koulu S, Nikupeteri A, Laitinen M, Lohiniva-Kerkelä M. Behav. Sci. Law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/bsl.2590

36076326

Children are at particular risk when one parent is targeted by the other parent's stalking behaviors post-separation. In this article, we explore how court decisions position children when assessing fear, distress, and unlawfulness in cases of parental stalking. The data comprised 127 court decisions on stalking that involved a relationship (dating, cohabitation, or marriage), separation/divorce, and one or more children. Using discourse analysis, we identified four categories in how children were positioned: (1) children relegated to the background, (2) children's involvement recounted as part of the facts, (3) children's involvement assessed as relevant because it affected the parent, and (4) children as agents or victims in their own right. The findings highlight a significant risk of losing sight of children when the focus is on parents, and our concern is that this may also contribute to children not receiving the support they need.


children; court decision; discourse analysis; fear; position; stalking

