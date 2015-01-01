SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Finley B, Kalwij A, Kapteyn A. Econ. Hum. Biol. 2022; 47: e101178.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ehb.2022.101178

36084390

The second-to-fourth digit length ratio of an individual's hand (digit ratio) is a putative biomarker for prenatal exposure to testosterone. We examine the hypothesized negative association between the digit ratio and the preference for risk taking within a large U.S. population survey. Our statistical framework provides a cardinal proxy for the true digit ratio based on ordinal digit ratio measurements and accounts for measurement error under the assumptions of Gaussianity and time-invariant true digit ratios. Our empirical findings support the hypothesis and suggest a meaningful biological basis for risk preferences.


Digit ratio; Measurement error; Risk preferences; U.S. survey data

