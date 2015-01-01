SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Farrell M. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 109: e103845.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugpo.2022.103845

PMID

36084410

Abstract

A brief history of UK drug strategies

From harm to hope: A 10-year drugs plan to cut crime and save lives. followed a flurry of documents and background policy work. The UK Government Recovery Champion, a type of post Drug Czar role undertaken by Dr Ed Day, a leader in the Treatment and Research Field in the UK, criticised the funding trends of the past decade and the disinvestment by both Government and local authorities in the alcohol and other drug sector that resulted in the overall reduction in drug treatment service capacity...

The new UK strategy

The background to the UK Governments recent Policy initiative was the preparatory reports by Dame Black which provided a forensic examination of the current state of drug policy. The reports do not provide any reassurance. The report paints a picture of community and service decay. The proposal to have "catch up" investment and broader infrastructure support is very welcome but this new money barely makes up for the cuts over the past decade. Marmot (2022) in his critique of the Governments...


Language: en
