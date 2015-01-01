|
Guan C, Dong D, Shen F, Gao X, Chen L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(17): e10496.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36078212
When a coastal town transforms from a rural area to an emerging city, it faces many safety risks. Some are new risks from urban construction, while some are traditional risks that belong to this coastal area. The joint efforts of these risks may lead to new hazards, harming public health, but this problem has not been noticed in previous studies. Therefore, this study constructs the Triangular Framework for Safety Risk in New Towns to identify the risks and proposes strategies to reduce the risks. In this study, multiple methods are integrated, including Decision-Making Trial and Evaluation Laboratory (DEMATEL), Interpretive Structural Modeling (ISM), and Social Network Analysis (SNA). This study takes the Lin-gang Special Area in China as a case study to verify the framework's effectiveness. Sixteen disaster-causing factors are identified, and the internal linkages among these factors are clarified.
Language: en
public health; coastal town; DEMATEL-ISM-SNA method; hierarchical structure model; safety risk; sustainable development; urbanization