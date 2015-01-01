Abstract

When a coastal town transforms from a rural area to an emerging city, it faces many safety risks. Some are new risks from urban construction, while some are traditional risks that belong to this coastal area. The joint efforts of these risks may lead to new hazards, harming public health, but this problem has not been noticed in previous studies. Therefore, this study constructs the Triangular Framework for Safety Risk in New Towns to identify the risks and proposes strategies to reduce the risks. In this study, multiple methods are integrated, including Decision-Making Trial and Evaluation Laboratory (DEMATEL), Interpretive Structural Modeling (ISM), and Social Network Analysis (SNA). This study takes the Lin-gang Special Area in China as a case study to verify the framework's effectiveness. Sixteen disaster-causing factors are identified, and the internal linkages among these factors are clarified.



RESULTS show that the hybrid method performs well in quantitatively analyzing the risk factors of new coastal towns. A typhoon, public risk perception, and population migration are essential influencing factors. Disaster prevention capability of high-rise buildings, disaster prevention capacity of port facilities, and transportation are the most direct influencing factors. Environmental degradation is the most conductive among all elements. This study contributes to the theoretical theory by proposing an effective framework to analyze the safety risks in new coastal towns. In addition, it provides practical references for governments to make emergency plans in the city.

