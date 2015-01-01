Abstract

Evidence of the wide range of health benefits associated with the use of urban green space (UGS) continues to grow. Despite this evidence, many UGS designs do not adopt a community-inclusive approach that utilizes evidence-based public health strategies to maximize potential health benefits. This research focused on testing a multidisciplinary, community-involved public health framework to drive the UGS design process. The aim of this study was to use community feedback and evidence-based public health practices to promote physical health, psychological wellbeing, and social cohesion by creating a multifunctional UGS that enhances nature therapy, natural play, and sports and recreation. Community health assessment data (236 survey responses), community forum and survey feedback (157 survey responses), local urban green space inventory assessment, and environmental assessment and impact data were analyzed to develop a design plan that maximize the greatest potential health benefits for the greatest proportion of the population. Community health data indicated a strong relationship between the availability of places to be physically active in the community and higher ratings of mental (aOR = 1.80) and physical (aOR = 1.49) health. The creation and utilization of the proposed community-inclusive and public health-focused framework resulted in a UGS design that prioritized the needs of the community and provided evidence-informed strategies to improve the health of local residents. This paper provides unique insight into the application of a framework that promotes a more health-focused and functional approach to UGS design.

