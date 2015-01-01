Abstract

Intelligent mines require much more mental effort from visual display terminal (VDT) operators. Long periods of mental effort can easily result in operator fatigue, which further increases the possibility of operation error. Therefore, research into how brain fatigue affects the sustained attention of VDT operators in intelligent mines is important. The research methods were as follows: (1) Recruit 17 intelligent mine VDT operators as subjects. Select objective physiological indicators, such as reaction time, error rate, task duration, flicker fusion frequency, heart rate, electrodermal activity, and blink frequency, and combine these with the subjective Karolinska Sleepiness Scale to build a comprehensive brain fatigue evaluation system. (2) According to the fatigue-inducing experiment requirements, subjects are required to carry out mathematical operations in accordance with the rules during the presentation time, determine whether the results of the operations fall within the [7, 13] interval, and continue for 120 min to induce brain fatigue. (3) Perform the standard stimulus button response experiment of the sustained attention to response task, before and after brain fatigue, and compare each result. The results show that: (1) When the standard stimulus appeared in the EEG experiment, the amplitude of the early N100 component before and after brain fatigue was significantly different. When the bias stimulus appeared, the average amplitudes of the P200 component and the late positive component, before and after brain fatigue, were significantly different, suggesting that the brain fatigue of VDT workers in coal mines would reduce sustained attention; (2) After the 120 min of the continuous operation task, the subjects showed obvious brain fatigue. The objective brain fatigue was followed by an increase in reaction time, an increase in error rate, a decrease in flicker fusion frequency, an increase in heart rate, an increase in electrodermal current, an increase in the number of blinks, and a larger pupil diameter, and both the subjective and objective data indicated more significant changes in the subjects' brain fatigue at the 45th and 90th min. The results of the study could provide insight into the reduction in operational efficiency and safety of VDT operators in intelligent mines due to brain fatigue and further enrich the research in the area of brain fatigue in VDT operations.

