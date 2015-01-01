Abstract

The increasing frequency of floods is causing an increasing impact on urban communities. To identify the key influencing factors of functional loss in Chinese urban communities under floods, this paper explored the influencing factors and factor combinations through a social network analysis approach using the 265 cases of urban communities in China affected by floods collected from 2017-2021 as research data. The key influencing factors and factor combinations were identified comprehensively using multiple indicator analyses such as core-periphery structure, node centrality, and factor pairing. The analysis results showed that "road disruption", "housing inundation", and "power interruption" are the three most critical factors affecting the functional loss of urban communities in China under floods, followed by "residents trapped", "enterprises flooded", and "silt accumulation". In addition, "road disruption-housing inundation", "housing inundation-residents trapped", and "road disruption-residents trapped" are the most common combinations of influencing factors.

Language: en