Abstract

Delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae (DNS), which are related to neuropsychiatric symptoms and severe sequelae, occur within a few days of recovery from acute poisoning. They may involve a slowly progressing demyelinating white matter lesion caused by carbon monoxide cytotoxicity; moreover, the involvement of immune mechanisms has been reported. However, there remains no established treatment or therapeutic gain factors. A 29-year-old man with DNS who experienced carbon monoxide poisoning underwent corticosteroid therapy with concomitant measurements of cerebrospinal fluid levels of MBP, IL-6, and pNF-H. Treatment led to an improvement in symptoms and lesions on magnetic resonance imaging. Corticosteroid therapy and monitoring can be used to treat and monitor DNS.

