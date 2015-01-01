SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Omi T. Neurol. India 2022; 70(4): 1668-1669.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/0028-3886.355093

PMID

36076681

Abstract

Delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae (DNS), which are related to neuropsychiatric symptoms and severe sequelae, occur within a few days of recovery from acute poisoning. They may involve a slowly progressing demyelinating white matter lesion caused by carbon monoxide cytotoxicity; moreover, the involvement of immune mechanisms has been reported. However, there remains no established treatment or therapeutic gain factors. A 29-year-old man with DNS who experienced carbon monoxide poisoning underwent corticosteroid therapy with concomitant measurements of cerebrospinal fluid levels of MBP, IL-6, and pNF-H. Treatment led to an improvement in symptoms and lesions on magnetic resonance imaging. Corticosteroid therapy and monitoring can be used to treat and monitor DNS.


Language: en

Keywords

Carbon monoxide poisoning; cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers; delayed neurologic sequelae

