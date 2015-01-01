Abstract

Risk and protective factors for cannabis use exist at various levels of influence, and the school environment can play a key role in preventing cannabis use and initiation as most youth. By using the socio-ecological model to hierarchically characterize school-specific risk and protective factors, a wholistic approach to school-based cannabis use prevention can be demonstrated. This study uses scoping review methodology to describe current research on school-level risk and protective factors of youth cannabis use. The socio-ecological model was used as a guiding framework to characterize the literature. PubMed, Embase, and Scopus were used to retrieve original research articles published between 2010 and 2020 that examined cannabis use as a main outcome of interest. Articles that examined school-related risk and protective factors within participants who were 18 years old or younger were included. Articles that met the pre-established criteria were extracted and categorised by theme based on levels of the socio-ecological framework. Four levels of risk and protective factors related to the school environment were identified (individual, interpersonal, community, and societal). A majority of school-based research examined individual and societal factors that influenced youth cannabis use. Our findings suggest most available research has focused on individual and societal school-level factors of cannabis use. A number of consistent themes were identified, however, findings were mixed and demonstrate the need for a more critical examination of research in order to understand which risk and protective factors are most influential among youth.

Language: en