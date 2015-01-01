Abstract

Drowsiness is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents. For those who operate large machinery or motor vehicles, incidents due to lack of sleep can cause property damage and sometimes lead to grave consequences of injuries and fatality. This study aims to design learning models to recognize drowsiness through human facial features. In addition, this work analyzes the attentions of individual neurons in the learning model to understand how neural networks interpret drowsiness. For this analysis, gradient-weighted class activation mapping (Grad-CAM) is implemented in the neural networks to display the attention of neurons. The eye and face images are processed separately to the model for the training process. The results initially show that better results can be obtained by delivering eye images alone. The effect of Grad-CAM is also more reasonable using eye images alone. Furthermore, this work proposed a feature analysis method, K-nearest neighbors Sigma (KNN-Sigma), to estimate the homogeneous concentration and heterogeneous separation of the extracted features. In the end, we found that the fusion of face and eye signals gave the best results for recognition accuracy and KNN-sigma. The area under the curve (AUC) of using face, eye, and fusion images are 0.814, 0.897, and 0.935, respectively.

