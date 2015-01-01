SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Toutouh J, Alba E. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(17): e6585.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s22176585

PMID

36081042

Abstract

Human tracking and traffic monitoring systems are required to build advanced intelligent, innovative mobility services. In this study, we introduce an IoT system based on low-cost hardware that has been installed on the campus of the University of Malaga, in Spain. The sensors gather smart wireless devices (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi) anonymous information and environmental noise level around them. This research studies the spatio-temporal behavior of people and noise pollution in the campus as a short-scale Smart City, i.e., a Smart Campus. Applying specific machine learning algorithms, we have analyzed two months of captured data (61 days). The main findings from the analysis show that most university community members move through the campus at similar hours, generating congestion problems. In addition, the campus suffers from acoustic pollution according to regulations; therefore, we conclude that the proposed system is useful for gathering helpful information for the university community members and managers. Thanks to its low cost, it can be easily extended and even used in other similar environments, allowing democratic access to Smart City services as an excellent added value.


Language: en

Keywords

IoT; noise pollution; smart mobility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print