Abstract

Human tracking and traffic monitoring systems are required to build advanced intelligent, innovative mobility services. In this study, we introduce an IoT system based on low-cost hardware that has been installed on the campus of the University of Malaga, in Spain. The sensors gather smart wireless devices (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi) anonymous information and environmental noise level around them. This research studies the spatio-temporal behavior of people and noise pollution in the campus as a short-scale Smart City, i.e., a Smart Campus. Applying specific machine learning algorithms, we have analyzed two months of captured data (61 days). The main findings from the analysis show that most university community members move through the campus at similar hours, generating congestion problems. In addition, the campus suffers from acoustic pollution according to regulations; therefore, we conclude that the proposed system is useful for gathering helpful information for the university community members and managers. Thanks to its low cost, it can be easily extended and even used in other similar environments, allowing democratic access to Smart City services as an excellent added value.

Language: en