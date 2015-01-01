Abstract

High levels of alcohol consumption are common among college students and associated with endorsing negative alcohol-related consequences. Research suggests both drinking norms and location are strong predictors of drinking behavior in college students. Yet, normative perceptions of consequences, and whether they are location-specific, are less well-studied. We tested the hypotheses that college students who drink would have the highest levels of descriptive and injunctive norms for negative consequences, and would self-report the greatest number of negative consequences, at large gatherings/parties relative to someone's home/dorm and/or bars/clubs. Additionally, we explored whether specific acute consequences were more likely in some drinking locations versus others. Participants were 96 full-time undergraduate students who engaged in high-risk drinking. At baseline, participants reported descriptive and injunctive norms for negative consequences in three locations (home/dorm, large gathering/party, bar/club). Over a 28-day period, participants self-reported daily experiences of five alcohol-related consequences in these same locations. With repeated measures analyses of variance, we found that participants perceived their peers experienced more negative consequences and were more approving of negative consequences at large gatherings/parties and small gatherings at someone's home/dorm relative to bars/clubs. Likewise, nonparametric analyses demonstrated that the total number of consequences over the 28-day assessment period also differed by location, with participants reporting more consequences at home/dorm and large gathering/party locations than at bars/clubs. Future research is needed to better understand how the impact of norms on behavior differs across drinking location, and whether location-specific intervention content (e.g., normative correction) would be useful.

Language: en