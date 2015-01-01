Abstract

INTRODUCTION/OBJECIVE: There are very few studies that have investigated equestrian-related maxillofacial injuries. A retrospective review was performed to investigate maxillofacial horse trauma at a Level 1 Trauma Centre at the Royal Stoke Hospital over the last 10 years between 2010 and 2020. STUDY DESIGN/METHODS: Search of the hospital's major trauma database as well as ED records showed 51 patients who sustained maxillofacial injuries related to horses. Statistical analysis was performed using Chi Squared tests.



RESULTS: 41 patients were female and the remaining 10 were male. 43% of patients were female and aged 30 and under. Kicks from horses accounted for 64.4% of equine-related maxillofacial injuries. A total of 90 injuries were recorded. Hard tissue injuries which include all fractures accounted for 66.3% of injuries sustained. 70.5% patients sustained isolated maxillofacial trauma. There was an association between patients sustaining non-isolated maxillofacial trauma and hard tissue maxillofacial injuries (P = 0.04). 65.6% of injuries were managed operatively. Patients aged 30 and under were more likely to be managed operatively (P = 0.03).



CONCLUSION: Equestrian related maxillofacial trauma represents a proportion of trauma workload. The safety aspect of horse riding should be considered and education in safe riding and the use of appropriate safety equipment is vital.

