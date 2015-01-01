|
Sritharan R, Blore CD, Gahir DS. Craniomaxillofac. Trauma Reconstr. 2022; 15(3): 201-205.
PMID
36081674
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION/OBJECIVE: There are very few studies that have investigated equestrian-related maxillofacial injuries. A retrospective review was performed to investigate maxillofacial horse trauma at a Level 1 Trauma Centre at the Royal Stoke Hospital over the last 10 years between 2010 and 2020. STUDY DESIGN/METHODS: Search of the hospital's major trauma database as well as ED records showed 51 patients who sustained maxillofacial injuries related to horses. Statistical analysis was performed using Chi Squared tests.
Language: en
Keywords
trauma; horse; equine; maxillofacial