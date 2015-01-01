Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: The head and face are prone to injury in bicycle accidents and helmets are proven to be helpful in decreasing injuries to some extent. The aim of this study was to determine whether certain craniomaxillofacial regions are at increased risk of injury (fracture) during bicycle accidents among helmeted cyclists.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective cohort study was conducted using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS). Data concerning craniomaxillofacial injuries as a result of cycling accidents between 2019 and 2020 were reviewed. The primary predictor variables were the craniomaxillofacial region and a craniofacial bone. The co-variates included patient characteristics (age, gender, race) and injury characteristics (location, season). The primary outcome variable was a fracture. Logistic regression was used to determine any independent risk factors for a fracture.



RESULTS: Five hundred patients reported helmet use at the time of injury. Fractures of the face region were 75 times (p < .01) more likely than the head region. No particular craniofacial bone was at greater risk of fracture relative to the maxilla. Adults (OR 24.0, p < .01) and seniors (OR 38.6, p < .01) were each at greater risk for fracture relative to children.



CONCLUSIONS: The facial region was at increased risk of fracture relative to the head during a bicycle accident. Adults and seniors were at increased risk of suffering craniofacial fractures relative to children.

