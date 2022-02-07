Abstract

BACKGROUND: Discriminatory laws and policies are a form of structural stigma that is associated with increased suicidality among sexual and gender minority (SGM) people. Unfortunately, in the United States, there has been an increase in state-level discriminatory laws and policies targeting SGM people in 2021 and 2022, particularly, transgender sports bans. The purpose of this study was to (1) determine if familiarity with transgender sports bans was associated with suicidality among SGM adults; and (2) determine if interpersonal stigma and/or individual stigma mediated this association.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study of data collected from a national sample of 1033 SGM adults in the United States between 28 January and 7 February 2022. Univariate and serial mediator models were used in this analysis.



RESULTS: The increased suicidality was associated with familiarity with state-level transgender sports bans among SGM adults (p-value = 0.0150). Even after interpersonal and individual stigma mediated this relationship, the association between suicidality and familiarity with state-level transgender sports bans remained (p-value = 0.0106).



CONCLUSION: State-level transgender sports bans appear to exacerbate existing disparities in mental health, especially for individuals who are familiar with the bans. They directly discriminate against people who are transgender and indirectly stigmatize the broader SGM community.

Language: en