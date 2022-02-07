|
Pharr JR, Chien LC, Gakh M, Flatt J, Kittle K, Terry E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(17): e10641.
BACKGROUND: Discriminatory laws and policies are a form of structural stigma that is associated with increased suicidality among sexual and gender minority (SGM) people. Unfortunately, in the United States, there has been an increase in state-level discriminatory laws and policies targeting SGM people in 2021 and 2022, particularly, transgender sports bans. The purpose of this study was to (1) determine if familiarity with transgender sports bans was associated with suicidality among SGM adults; and (2) determine if interpersonal stigma and/or individual stigma mediated this association.
suicidality; individual stigma; interpersonal stigma; sexual and gender minority adults; structural stigma