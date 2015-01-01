Abstract

The aim of this study was to assess the prevalence of static balance impairment in university student smartphone users with subclinical neck pain and identify the associated risk factors. Because of rapid and widespread smartphones use, and the subsequent effect on neck pain in university students, it is essential to determine the prevalence of balance impairment and associated factors in this population. Simple random sampling was completed among eighty-one participants in this cross-sectional study. A self-reported questionnaire, fitted precisely for smartphone users, was used prior to clinical assessment by the Balance Error Scoring System. Both simple and multiple logistic regressions were used to analyze the prevalence of static balance impairment and associated factors. The prevalence of static balance impairment in university student smartphone users with subclinical neck pain was 74.07% (95% CI: 64.32 to 83.82). The significant risk factors were "daily smartphone use ≥ 4 h'' (AOR: 19.24 (95% CI 4.72 to 78.48) p = 0.000), "≥4 years of smartphone use" (AOR: 5.01 (95% CI 1.12 to 22.38) p = 0.035), and "≥7 neck disability index score'' (AOR: 12.91 (95% CI 2.24 to 74.45) p = 0.004). There was a high prevalence of static balance impairment in university smartphone users with subclinical neck pain. University student smartphone users with subclinical neck pain who met at least one of the risk factors should realize their static balance impairment.

Language: en