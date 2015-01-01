Abstract

BACKGROUND: Certain alcohol misuse patients heavily utilise the Emergency Department (ED) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and may present with intoxication or long-term sequelae of alcohol misuse. Our study explored reasons for repeated ED/EMS utilisation and sought to understand perpetuating and protective factors for drinking.



METHODS: Face-to-face semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted. Participants were recruited from an ED in Singapore. Interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed verbatim and underwent manual thematic analysis. Emergent themes were independently reviewed for agreement. Data from medical records, interview transcripts, and field notes were triangulated for analysis.



RESULTS: All participants were male (n = 20) with an average age of 55.6 years (SD = 8.86). Most were unemployed (75%), did not have tertiary education (75%), were divorced (55%), and had pre-existing psychiatric conditions (60%) and chronic cardiovascular conditions (75%). Reasons for utilisation included a perceived need due to symptoms, although sometimes it was bystanders who called the ambulance. ED/EMS was preferred due to the perceived higher quality and speed of care. Persistent drinking was attributed to social and environmental factors, and as a coping mechanism for stressors. Rehabilitation programs and meaningful activities reduced drinking tendencies.



CONCLUSION: ED/EMS provide sought-after services for alcohol misuse patients, resulting in high utilisation. Social and medical intervention could improve drinking behaviours and decrease overall ED/EMS utilisation.

