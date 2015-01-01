SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Law D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(17): e11048.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph191711048

36078760

There is good evidence of the value of working with goals in youth mental health services and settings. As such, goal-oriented practice is seen as a core component of good mental health interventions. Yet, there is debate among clinicians and academics about whether working with goals is a valid approach with clients who have experienced trauma. In this paper, I will explore the impacts of trauma and argue that working with goals, including the use of tools that facilitate these practices, such as the Goal-Based Outcome (GBO) tool, is as vital when working in trauma-informed interventions, as with any other mode of practice or client group.


trauma; GBO; goal-oriented; goals; I-PROMs; ROMs

