Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study was designed to assess the relationship between mental health service utilization and heavy episodic drinking (HED) after controlling for demographic and student-level variables. Participants: A national sample of college undergraduate respondents to the 2017-2018 Healthy Minds Study survey (n = 67,427).



METHODS: Hierarchical logistic regression entering all variables on a single step. Subsequent logistic regression was used to assess interactions between mental health service variables and select demographic and student level variables.



RESULTS: Twenty-two demographic and student-level variables were associated with current HED (9 protective and 11 risk factors). Current mental health therapy was associated with a lower risk of current HED while mental health medication use in the past 12 months (but not currently) was associated with a higher risk of HED.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide guidance to college/university community professionals given the responsibility of designing and implementing programs for mitigation of alcohol misuse on their campus.

