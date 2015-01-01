SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Swartzwelder RA, Burns BJ, Maultsby L, Zhao M, Looney JG, Acheson S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2022.2115298

36084210

OBJECTIVE: This study was designed to assess the relationship between mental health service utilization and heavy episodic drinking (HED) after controlling for demographic and student-level variables. Participants: A national sample of college undergraduate respondents to the 2017-2018 Healthy Minds Study survey (n = 67,427).

METHODS: Hierarchical logistic regression entering all variables on a single step. Subsequent logistic regression was used to assess interactions between mental health service variables and select demographic and student level variables.

RESULTS: Twenty-two demographic and student-level variables were associated with current HED (9 protective and 11 risk factors). Current mental health therapy was associated with a lower risk of current HED while mental health medication use in the past 12 months (but not currently) was associated with a higher risk of HED.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide guidance to college/university community professionals given the responsibility of designing and implementing programs for mitigation of alcohol misuse on their campus.


Language: en

Alcohol; mental health; risk factors; protective factors; binge drinking; heavy episodic drinking; service utilization

