Citation
Edalatian Zakeri S, Job GA, Bing-Canar H, Hallihan H, Paltell KC, Berenz EC. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36084211
Abstract
High intensity (HI) binge drinking has emerged as a high-risk drinking phenotype in young adult drinkers, yet few studies have evaluated clinically meaningful correlates of HI binge drinking among young adults at risk for co-occurring psychopathologies, such as interpersonal trauma-exposed drinkers. The present study compared three groups (i.e., HI binge, standard binge, non-binge drinkers) of interpersonal trauma-exposed college student drinkers (N = 221) on alcohol and interpersonal trauma characteristics.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; PTSD; trauma; binge drinking; drinking motives