Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study describes beliefs held by college students about cannabis use and examines the association between three specific cannabis beliefs and likelihood of use. Participants: 3,720 undergraduate students ages 18 to 25 attending ten colleges in one state.



METHODS: Data were gathered via online survey.



RESULTS: The majority (80%) of the sample was unsure or believed that cannabis was an effective way to reduce stress; 67% were unsure or believed that cannabis was not related to an increased risk for mental health problems; and 62% were unsure or believed that students who use cannabis are not more academically disengaged. Holding these beliefs, which are not supported by scientific evidence, was associated with a greater likelihood of cannabis use, even after statistically adjusting for covariates.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that beliefs unsupported by scientific evidence are widespread among college students. Dispelling misinformation about cannabis might hold promise for reducing use.

Language: en