SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kennedy MH, Bugbee BA, Vincent KB, Smith SA, Arria AM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2119404

PMID

36084270

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study describes beliefs held by college students about cannabis use and examines the association between three specific cannabis beliefs and likelihood of use. Participants: 3,720 undergraduate students ages 18 to 25 attending ten colleges in one state.

METHODS: Data were gathered via online survey.

RESULTS: The majority (80%) of the sample was unsure or believed that cannabis was an effective way to reduce stress; 67% were unsure or believed that cannabis was not related to an increased risk for mental health problems; and 62% were unsure or believed that students who use cannabis are not more academically disengaged. Holding these beliefs, which are not supported by scientific evidence, was associated with a greater likelihood of cannabis use, even after statistically adjusting for covariates.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that beliefs unsupported by scientific evidence are widespread among college students. Dispelling misinformation about cannabis might hold promise for reducing use.


Language: en

Keywords

Cannabis; substance use; college students; health literacy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print