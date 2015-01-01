SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khasim S, Uddesh Tanugula SK, Reddy KR. J. Assoc. Physicians India 2022; 70(8): 11-12.

10.5005/japi-11001-0057

36082734

Pretilachlor poisoning in humans is an understudied area. It is widely used as a herbicide in India; hence it is of paramount importance that we understand the various clinical presentations from its toxicity. Acute oral intoxication of pretilachlor can present with neurological and gastrointestinal manifestations. This case report adds to the scant evidence on how to recognize and manage pretilachlor toxicity.


Language: en
