Abstract

The changing scenario between society's lookout toward the medical profession has taken a bad turn. The stress of education, practice starting, increasing to a peak of one's performance in the early years and later on to maintain it after the age of 50 is a great challenge. Recent tragic events have brought up the role of social elements, media, press, politicians, police, and prosecutors under the lens. We as professionals and organizations must find out the weakest link which enforces someone to indulge in self-harm. We also should try to strengthen the chain of healthcare delivery system with the motto of "A healthy physician only can impart quality healthcare. His image, interests, and intentions must be protected by our own profession, society, policymakers- government agencies."

