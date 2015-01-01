|
Larkins MC, Khanchandani A, Tumin D, Greene E, Ledoux M, Longshore S. J. Rural Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36076339
OBJECTIVES: Pediatric farm-related injuries are rare but tend to be severe relative to other types of pediatric injury and may result in worse clinical outcomes. However, the comparison of farm and nonfarm injuries is confounded by different injury mechanisms, patient characteristics, and treating facilities. Therefore, we used propensity score matching to compare outcomes of pediatric farm and nonfarm injuries in the United States.
emergency department; farm injuries; nonfarm injuries