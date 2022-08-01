SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Almeida OP, Hankey GJ, Ford A, Etherton-Beer C, Flicker L, Hackett M. Maturitas 2022; 166: 86-88.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.maturitas.2022.08.011

PMID

36081217

Abstract

We investigated the cumulative prevalence of self-harm ideation among stroke survivors of the AFFINITY trial. We assessed these thoughts with the last item of the PHQ-9, and functional impairment with the modified Rankin Scale (mRS). Of 1221 participants (age 63.9 ± 12.3 years, 775 men), 11 reported wishing to die or self-harm at baseline. By week 52, 36 of 1159 surviving participants had reported wishing to die or self-harm. Treatment with fluoxetine for 26 weeks did not change the prevalence of these thoughts compared with placebo. Clinically significant symptoms of depression were present in 95 % of participants with recurrent self-harm thoughts. The study was registered with the Australian and New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry, ACTRN12611000774921.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Depression; Self-harm; Suicide ideation; Cerebrovascular disease; Stroke

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print