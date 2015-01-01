Abstract

This article examines a simulated collision between a car and a cyclist, assessing the trajectory of the cyclist's movement after the impact, namely the throwing distances and angles of the cyclist and bicycle. Information about the car and cyclist models used for the study is provided. Special software PC CRASH 8.1 for the analysis and reconstruction of traffic accidents was used to simulate a car-cyclist collision. Simulations of car-cyclist collisions were carried out, with different speeds for the car and the cyclist, and locations at the time of the impact. The movement of a bicycle after a crash tends to be irregular and is dependent on various parameters that are usually not possible to evaluate. Therefore, the parameters of the movement of the bicycle after the collision (the throwing angle and the distance) usually do not allow determination of the speed of the car before the accident. The movement of the cyclist after impact was more informative for determining the speed of the car before the accident. For example, when there was an angle of 30°, 60°, or 90° between the longitudinal axes of the car and the cyclist, there was a clear dependence between the speed of the car and the cyclist's throwing distance, and usually also between the speed of the car and the cyclist's throwing angle. Thus, in such cases, it is possible to determine approximately the initial speed of the car before the collision, based on the trajectory of the cyclist's movement after the impact, namely his throwing distance and angle. In cases of real traffic accidents, with knowledge of the location of the car-cyclist collision and the position of the cyclist after the traffic accident, the speed of the car before the accident can be determined according to the abovementioned dependencies. Thus, the proposed methodology could be used in the reconstruction and examination of traffic accidents.

