Abstract

For individuals with altered sensory cues, vibrotactile feedback improves their balance control. However, should vibrotactile feedback be provided every time balance control is compromised, or only one-third of the time their balance is compromised? We hypothesized that vibrotactile feedback would improve balance control more when provided every time their balance is compromised. Healthy young adults were randomly assigned to two groups: group 33% feedback (6 males and 6 females) and group 100% feedback (6 males and 6 females). Vibrotactile feedbacks related to the body's sway angle amplitude and direction were provided, while participants stood upright on a foam surface with their eyes closed. Then, we assessed if balance control improvement lasted when the vibrotactile feedback was removed (i.e., post-vibration condition). Finally, we verified whether or not vibrotactile feedback unrelated to the body's sway angle and direction (sham condition) altered balance control. The results revealed no significant group difference in balance control improvement during vibrotactile feedback. Immediately following vibrotactile feedback, both groups reduced their balance control commands; body sway velocity and the ground reaction forces variability decreased. For both groups, unrelated vibrotactile feedback worsened balance control. These results confirmed that participants processed and implemented vibrotactile feedback to control their body sways. Less vibrotactile feedback was effective in improving balance control.

Language: en