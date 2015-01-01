Abstract

In order to overcome the problems of object detection in complex scenes based on the YOLOv4-tiny algorithm, such as insufficient feature extraction, low accuracy, and low recall rate, an improved YOLOv4-tiny safety helmet-wearing detection algorithm SCM-YOLO is proposed. Firstly, the Spatial Pyramid Pooling (SPP) structure is added after the backbone network of the YOLOv4-tiny model to improve its adaptability of different scale features and increase its effective features extraction capability. Secondly, Convolutional Block Attention Module (CBAM), Mish activation function, K-Means++ clustering algorithm, label smoothing, and Mosaic data enhancement are introduced to improve the detection accuracy of small objects while ensuring the detection speed. After a large number of experiments, the proposed SCM-YOLO algorithm achieves a mAP of 93.19%, which is 4.76% higher than the YOLOv4-tiny algorithm. Its inference speed reaches 22.9FPS (GeForce GTX 1050Ti), which meets the needs of the real-time and accurate detection of safety helmets in complex scenes.

