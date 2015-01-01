|
Citation
|
Abrams AL, Reavy R, Linden-Carmichael AN. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36083235
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Prevalence of alcohol and marijuana use is highest in young adulthood and an increasing number of young adults report simultaneous alcohol and marijuana (SAM) use, which is consistently linked with numerous negative consequences. To better understand reasons for engaging in SAM use and to refine measurement of subjective effects of SAM use, this study aimed to identify (1) how young adults describe subjective experiences during a SAM use occasion and (2) how language describing subjective effects changes as a function of level of alcohol and marijuana use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; cannabis; MTurk; simultaneous alcohol and marijuana use; subjective effects