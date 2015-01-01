|
Citation
|
Forster M, Rogers CJ, Tinoco S, Benjamin S, Lust K, Grigsby TJ. Addict. Behav. 2022; 136: e107484.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36087498
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Despite increasing college campus prevention efforts, and identification of effective strategies to reduce drinking, reducing alcohol related negative consequences (ARNC, e.g., regrets, blackouts, self- and other- injury, law enforcement exposure, sexual assault, and considering suicide) continues to be a challenge. While college students with a history of adverse childhood experiences (ACE) are at greater risk for alcohol misuse, research regarding the association between ACE and ARNC remains limited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
College students; Adverse childhood experiences; Alcohol related negative consequences