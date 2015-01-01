|
Loftness BC, Halvorson-Phelan J, O'Leary A, Cheney N, McGinnis EW, McGinnis RS. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2022; 2022: 1141-1144.
36085630
Anxiety and depression, collectively known as internalizing disorders, begin as early as the preschool years and impact nearly 1 out of every 5 children. Left undiagnosed and untreated, childhood internalizing disorders predict later health problems including substance abuse, development of comorbid psychopathology, increased risk for suicide, and substantial functional impairment. Current diagnostic procedures require access to clinical experts, take considerable time to complete, and inherently assume that child symptoms are observable by caregivers. Multi-modal wearable sensors may enable development of rapid point-of-care diagnostics that address these challenges. Building on our prior work, here we present an assessment battery for the development of a digital phenotype for internalizing disorders in young children and an early feasibility case study of multi-modal wearable sensor data from two participants, one of whom has been clinically diagnosed with an internalizing disorder.
