Abstract

Anxiety and depression, collectively known as internalizing disorders, begin as early as the preschool years and impact nearly 1 out of every 5 children. Left undiagnosed and untreated, childhood internalizing disorders predict later health problems including substance abuse, development of comorbid psychopathology, increased risk for suicide, and substantial functional impairment. Current diagnostic procedures require access to clinical experts, take considerable time to complete, and inherently assume that child symptoms are observable by caregivers. Multi-modal wearable sensors may enable development of rapid point-of-care diagnostics that address these challenges. Building on our prior work, here we present an assessment battery for the development of a digital phenotype for internalizing disorders in young children and an early feasibility case study of multi-modal wearable sensor data from two participants, one of whom has been clinically diagnosed with an internalizing disorder.



RESULTS lend support that sacral movement responses and R-R interval during a short stress-induction task may facilitate child diagnosis. Multi-modal sensors measuring movement and surface biopotentials of the chest and trapezius are also shown to have significant redundancy, introducing the potential for sensor optimization moving forward. Future work aims to further optimize sensor placement, signals, features, and assessments to enable deployment in clinical practice. Clinical Relevance- This work considers the development and optimization of technologies for improving the identification of children with internalizing disorders.

