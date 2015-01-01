Abstract

With the increasing global aging population, the health of the elderly has become a global concern. Accidental falls, as one of the major causes of health and safety issues affecting the elderly, can cause serious hazards. In this paper, a fall detection system is proposed to be able to deliver timely information after a fall. The acceleration and angular velocity time series extracted from motion were used to describe human motion features. Hybrid threshold analysis algorithm and machine learning algorithm are used for classification between falls and activities of daily living (ADLs). The fall detection results showed 98.55% accuracy, 98.16% sensitivity, and 98.73% specificity. The result is higher than the single-threshold algorithm and slightly lower than the machine learning algorithm. In addition, the hybrid algorithm of fall detection in this paper is to put the threshold analysis algorithm in the edge device for calculation and put the machine learning algorithm in the cloud server for calculation. Since the single machine learning algorithm needs to transmit data to the cloud server all the time, the hybrid algorithm has lower power consumption than machine learning algorithms, and the average alarm time is shorter, making it more suitable for actual systems.

Language: en