Abstract

Gait disturbances with falls are common among patients with Parkinson's disease. Falls commonly occur from slips while walking on pathways with turns. Gait phases namely Loading Response and Terminal Stance are linked with forward and backward slips. Also, postural deformities (connected with knee joint angles) are debilitating symptoms of Parkinson's patients and are related with falls. Here, we have focused on exploring the contribution of Loading Response and Terminal Stance to risk of fall along with the relevance of postural deformity (e.g., knee bending) while an individual walked overground on pathways (with 0° and 180° turn) under dual task condition. For this, we have used a wearable device consisting of a pair of Sensored shoes and Knee Bending Angle Recorder Units. The device was used to compute Coefficient of Variation of knee bending angle during different gait phases as an indicator of one's risk of fall that corroborated with clinical measure. Clinical Relevance- A study with age and gender matched healthy and Parkinson's individuals indicated the importance of Loading Response and pathway turn while assessing risk of fall. This can serve as important pre-clinical input while designing intervention paradigms.

