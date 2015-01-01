Abstract

Actigraphy allows for the remote monitoring of subjects' activity for clinical and research purposes. However, most standard methods are built for proprietary measures from specific devices that are not widely used. In this study, we develop an algorithm for classifying sleep and awake using a single day of triaxial accelerometer data, which can be acquired from all smart devices. This algorithm consists of two stages, clustering and hidden Markov modeling, and outperforms standard algorithms in sensitivity (94%), specificity (93 %), and overall accuracy (93%) across seven subjects. This method can help automate actigraphy analyses at scale using widely available technology using even a single day's worth of data. Clinical Relevance- Automated monitoring of patients' activity at home can help track recovery trajectories after surgery and injury, disease progression, treatment response.

