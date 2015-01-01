Abstract

The driving drowsiness has been identified as one of the major causes of road traffic accidents, causing fatalities and permanent injuring. Drowsy drivers are prone to suddenly lose control of the car, mostly without any prior behavioral cue. The present study involved 19 participants in a simulated driving protocol, designed to induce mental drowsiness into the drivers. The objective of the study consisted in testing an innovative Electroencephalographic (EEG)-based index, the MDrow index, in detecting the driving drowsiness. Such an index, derived from parietal EEG channels, was already validated in our previous work achieving outstanding performance with respect to more conventional techniques. In this study, the possibility of obtaining a similar index from the frontal sites in order to foster its exploitation in real environments has been investigated. The results demonstrated the capability of the "frontal" MDrow index in evaluating the driving drowsiness experienced by the participants with performance comparable to that one previously validated over parietal sites. Also, the impact of the reduction of the electrodes number on index reliability has been investigated, in order to evaluate its compatibility with current wearable EEG devices.

Language: en