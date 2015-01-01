|
Abbasi AQ, Abbasi MM, Nahml W. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2022; 2022: 3640-3644.
(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
36086565
Human gait is a complex system affected by many other processes of human physiology. It has multiple inputs and multiple outputs. Due to its complex nature, signals obtained from this system also exhibit complexity and variability. It has been analyzed in many ways to extract the information inhabited by these signals. Entropy based methods showed a significant impact on analysis of gait signals. Threshold based symbolic entropy analysis is one of the entropy based method applied to human gait signals. In this method Normalized Corrected Shannon Entropy (NCSE) is calculated to compare the spontaneous output of the human locomotors system during different walking conditions. Selection of the threshold values is an important task and sometimes it depends upon the type and size of the data.
