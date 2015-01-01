|
Citation
|
Fomenko E, De Schrijver L, Vandeviver C, Keygnaert I. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1719.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36088357
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Policymakers worldwide took measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19-virus. While these sanitary measures were necessary to fight the spread of the virus, several experts warned for a significant impact on mental health and a potential increase in domestic violence. To study the impact of the COVID-19 measures in Belgium, and the factors influencing the occurrence of domestic violence, we set up the study on relationships, stress, and aggression. In this study, we evaluate the prevalence of domestic violence victimization during the COVID-19 lockdown in Belgian children aged zero to seventeen years and the associations of the parents' financial status, relationships, mental health, and previous victimization to the child's victimization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Public health; COVID-19 pandemic; Domestic violence; Sexual and gender based violence