Abstract

PURPOSE: To date, there are few longitudinal studies on the COVID-19 pandemic's ongoing impact on youth drinking. This study examines the changes in drinking during two phases of the pandemic in a sample of Canadian youth.



METHODS: We used four-year longitudinal data from the COMPASS study, including 14,085 secondary school students from Quebec and Ontario, Canada who provided linked data for any two consecutive years between 2017/18 and 2018/19 (pre-pandemic) waves, and 2019/20 and 2020/21 (during the initial and ongoing pandemic). A difference-in-difference (D-I-D) model was used to compare changes in the frequency of drinking and binge drinking between pre-COVID-19 to initial- and ongoing-pandemic period, while adjusted for age-related effects.



RESULTS: The expected escalation in the frequency of drinking and binge drinking from the pre-pandemic wave (2018/19) to the initial pandemic (2019/20) was less than the changes seen across the 2017/18 to 2018/19 waves among sex and age groups. However, the second year of COVID was associated with an increase in the frequencies of both drinking and binge drinking. Male and younger students (aged 12-14) differentially increased their consumption.



DISCUSSION: After a reduction in the initial pandemic period, the frequency of drinking and binge drinking rebounded in the second year, indicating that the pandemic's effects are not singular and have changed over time. Further examination is needed to understand the ongoing effects of the pandemic by continuing to monitor drinking in youth toward informing public health measures and harm reduction strategies.

