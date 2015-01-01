Abstract

Colleges and universities are challenged with making their campuses safe from many threats of violence such as active shooters by using strategies that are effective and acceptable to their campus communities. Implementing strategies that are ineffective can waste resources and implementing strategies that are unacceptable may result in students, faculty, and staff that protest or leave the campus. The current study evaluated the acceptability of 11 different strategies to prevent active shooters on college/university campuses. Self-efficacy of the participants was measured to determine influences on acceptability ratings along with other demographic variables such as gender, race, and education levels.



RESULTS revealed differences in acceptability of active shooter prevention procedures and demographic variable influences. Implications for designing prevention measures on college and university campuses are discussed.

