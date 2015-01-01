Abstract

Alcohol dependence (AD) syndrome refers to a strong addiction to alcohol and high tolerance physiologically or psychologically, due to the repeated consumption of alcohol-based substances. This study aimed to examine the efficacy of group cognitive behavioral therapy (GCBT) on patients with AD. A total of 128 patients with AD were randomly assigned to the GCBT or control group. Patients in the GCBT group underwent an 8-week GCBT in addition to conventional treatment, and patients in the control group only received conventional treatment. The insight and treatment attitude questionnaire (ITAQ) score, chronic disease self-cognition evaluation score (CDSCES), treatment adherence, and relapse rate at 6 and 12 months were compared among the 2 groups. The ITAQ scores of the GCBT group, after treatment, increased significantly compared to those of the control group (19.69% vs 13.26%, P <.001). The CDSCES in the GCBT group increased significantly compared to those in the control group after treatment (3.98 vs 2.18, P =.001 for problem-solving ability; 8.08 vs 5.08, P =.001 for self-management efficacy; 4.29 vs 3.30, P =.005 for a positive response, and 4.84 vs 3.44, P =.008 for a social function, respectively). After treatment, the percentage of patients with AD with full compliance in the GCBT group was much higher than in the control group (93.8% vs 65.6%, P <.001). Contrastingly, the percentage of patients with AD with partial compliance in the GCBT group was much lower than that in the control group (3.2% vs 34.4%, P <.001). The relapse rate (%) of drinking in patients with AD in the GCBT group was much lower than that in the control group (1.56% vs 21.8%, P =.001 for 6 months and 4.7% vs 51.6%, P <.001 for 12 months). The results suggest that GCBT for 8 weeks is an effective approach for patients with AD, improving problem-solving ability, self-management efficacy, positive response, and social function, leading to increase in treatment compliance, and reducing relapse rate.

Language: en