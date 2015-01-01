SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Won JH, Jeong HJ, Kim W, Kim S, Kang SY, Hwang JM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(18): e11430.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph191811430

Abstract

This study aimed to develop the accident mechanism of fatal accidents taking place in multiple processes at the workplace. Multiple processes were defined as the existence of multiple work types and work processes in the same workspace. Recently, various processes are frequently conducted simultaneously in one workplace with the participation of several companies, and more workers are increasingly experiencing industrial accidents while working in multiple processes. To prevent accidents in the multiple processes caused by the sameness of work period and space, the accident process was investigated by analyzing the investigation reports on serious industrial accidents in South Korea, and then the accident mechanism model was developed. By utilizing the developed model, the major safety measures to be taken by the contractor for each of the 8 types of accidents caused by the multiple processes were drawn. The roles and responsibilities of the contractor to be implemented in order to prevent accident occurrence in multiple processes were proposed through the accident mechanism of each type of fatal accident. It is expected that the accidents taking place in the multiple processes can be prevented with the drawn results.


Language: en
